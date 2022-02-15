13 Early Presidents’ Day Deals From Kate Spade Surprise That You Don’t Want To Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When you think Presidents' Day sales, you're probably thinking beds, mattresses and other home goods. While we don't disagree that it's a perfect time to shop for those things, those aren't the only good deals out there. In fact, everything on Kate Spade Surprise is up to 75% off, and that includes their brand new spring styles. So if you're in the market for some chic new bags, accessories, clothing and more, take advantage of these early Presidents' Day deals before something you love sells out.

We love Kate Spade Surprise for their discounts on top of discounts. If you didn't already know, they have amazing 24-Hour Deals where you can save big on something new each day. Today the Harlow Wallet on a String, which is originally $239, is on sale for just $59. That's $30 less than its usual sale price.

Whether you're shopping for totes, satchels, dresses or jewelry, there's something for everyone. Check out some of our favorite deals from Kate Spade Surprise below.