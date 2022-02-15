Botched Patient "Smelled Like Death" and Was Almost Killed After Unbelievably Shocking Surgery

Watch : Upsold on Plastic Surgeries & Nearly Dying From Infection

Tatyana has one twisted story to tell the Botched docs.

It starts to unfold in this sneak peek of the all-new episode, airing tonight, Feb. 15, with the first-time patient explaining that she initially sought out plastic surgery after having two children.

"I just wanted a lift and an areola reduction," Tatyana tells Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif in the clip. "So I was like, let me venture out to Mexico."

Much to her surprise, the doctor Tatyana met with told her she couldn't just get a lift "because your breasts are gonna look ugly," she recalls him saying before he recommended she also get implants, a tummy tuck and liposuction.

So, she did. "He got me good," Tatyana says, admitting that she spent around $6,000 in total.

Dr. Dubrow is visibly appalled at this point. "Okay, this is basically a WTF, or what the f--k, moment and I'll tell you why," he says in a confessional. "To take an impressionable 20-year-old who comes in for one type of procedure and then try to add on additional procedures is unbelievably not cool. In fact, the only way to describe it is predatory."