The Future of How I Met Your Father Revealed

Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa and more stars put a twist on the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Father in a new Hulu series. But will they get a second season? Find out here!

Watch: "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

This renewal is what dreams are made of.

Hulu announced Tuesday, Feb. 15 that How I Met Your Father has been renewed for a second season. Praising series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's "inspired vision," Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, said in a statement that the show "has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."

And Jordan isn't kidding when he says the series has been "supersized." The streaming platform ordered not 10, but 20 episodes for the sophomore season. 

Hilary celebrated the "happy news" on Instagram, teasing, "You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!"

photos
The How I Met Your Father Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

While How I Met Your Father will be returning to Hulu in the near future, other series haven't been so fortunate. To learn the fate of your favorite shows, continue scrolling!

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Renewed: How I Met Your Father

Thanks to Hulu, Sophie's story gets another chapter in season two.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Renewed: The Gilded Age (HBO)

HBO will return to the Gilded Age, as the network has renewed the Julian Fellowes-created period drama.

Hulu
Ending: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Love, Victor will be signing off for good in June.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: Reacher (Prime Video)

The streaming service has deployed Reacher for a second season.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: That's My Jam (NBC)

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted game show will return for a second season at NBC.

Showtime
Renewed: The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The word on the street is that The L Word: Generation Q is returning for a third season on Showtime.

Disney+/Karen Neal
Renewed: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Disney+ has paged Dr. Doogie Kamealoha for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Bridget Everett-led series will return for a second season, HBO confirmed in February.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Renewed: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount Network herd your requests loud and clear. The network confirmed the drama series will return for a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

FOX is saying "Yes, Chef" to Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen. The series has been renewed for seasons 21 and 22.

Josh Stringer/Paramount+
Renewed: The Game (Paramount+)

The Game scores another season at Paramount+.

Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS
Renewed: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has been re-elected, excuse us, renewed for a second season.

2022Paramount+ Inc
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

SEAL Team will still be operating as the drama has been renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+.

HBO
Renewed: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Praise him! The Righteous Gemstones will return for a third season on HBO.

Dennis Mong/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Rust (Showtime)

American Rust has been canceled after one season at Showtime.

CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

The spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor, as CBS has renewed Ghosts for a second season.

Rafy/Peacock
Canceled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

It seems Peacock couldn't crack this code, as Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol has been canceled after one season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood has been renewed for a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Bob still hearts Abishola, as the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season.

ABC
Canceled: Pooch Perfect (ABC)

ABC has let Pooch Perfect off its leash as the series will not get a second season.

MTV
Canceled: The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV)

MTV canceled The Hills reboot after two season on Jan. 18. 

CBS
Canceled: Bull (CBS)

On Jan. 18, Bull star Michael Weatherly confirmed that the legal drama would be coming to an end in 2022.

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC
Canceled: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

It's game over for Ellen's Game of Games. NBC has decided to cancel the unscripted series after four seasons.

Peacock
Renewed: One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

Class is back in session, as Peacock has renewed One of Us Is Lying for a second season.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX
Canceled: Gentefied (Netflix)

After two seasons, Gentefied is closing its doors at Netflix.

Hulu
Renewed: The Great (Hulu)

Huzzah! The Great will have a third season, Hulu announced on Jan. 11.

ABC/Justin Stephens
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 will return for a season 6 at ABC.

AppleTV+
Renewed: The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show will stay on the air for a third season, Apple TV+ confirmed in January 2022.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season at ABC.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily's expat life in Paris will continue, as Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and fourth season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

