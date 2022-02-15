5 Things Bel-Air Star Coco Jones Can't Live Without

We included these products chosen by Coco Jones because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The show that we've all been waiting for is finally here! The dramatic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air just dropped is first three episodes on Peacock. Now, we can look forward to getting a new episode every Thursday on the streaming platform.

Hilary Banks' real-life counterpart Coco Jones is also an artist signed to Def Jam Recordings, with her first single on the way. Coco is a very busy person, which is why it's not surprising she told E! News, "I feel the most relaxed at my house. After a long day, I make sure my place is all clean, light a candle, and chill all the way out." And now we can all chill with Bel-Air on TV at home.

The star remarked, "I feel the happiest when I am with my whole family. We are so goofy together and every time I am with them it feels like home." And of course, there are some must-haves that bring additional happiness to her life. Keep on scrolling to see the five essentials that she cannot live without.