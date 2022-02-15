Lamar Odom Admits He Didn’t Treat Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian "Right" in Big Brother Confession

To Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian will always be the one that got away. Bible.
The former NBA pro said as much when he, Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley discussed their whirlwind courtship on Celebrity Big Brother.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star asked, "So, when you met her it was just different for you? You just immediately connected with her?" before questioning why they rushed down the aisle after just a month.
Lamar explained that they just knew they wanted to be married, before Carson chimed in, "If anyone could whip up a star-studded 30-day wedding, it's Kris Jenner."
When the laughter subsided, Cynthia remarked, "When you talk about her it sounds like she was the love of your life."
And Cynthia isn't wrong. Though Lamar was most recently engaged to Sabrina Parr in 2020, he admitted, "I've never thought about getting married again... I didn't treat that good woman right."
Given the opportunity, Lamar shared that he'd like to take Khloe to dinner and apologize for his behavior.
"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence," he shared in a confessional. "I'd tell her sorry for the fool I was."
And while Lamar is currently sober, he acknowledged that it will take more than his sobriety to make amends with his former wife, saying, "She has the right to never want to see me again for the things I put her through."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and athlete split up in 2013, nearly four years after they wed in a televised ceremony. However, Khloe halted divorce proceedings when Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015. She explained in a 2019 interview that she decided to stay with him because "I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again."
The pair eventually finalized their divorce in 2016.
Now, Lamar wishes he could turn back time and do things differently. "It was never my intention to hurt her," he insisted. "My head wasn't in the right place. I wasn't taking care of myself."
But Khloe has moved on and is dedicated to being a mother to True Thompson, her 3-year-old daughter with e with Tristan Thompson. So, Lamar said, "All I can do is wish the best for her."
Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS.