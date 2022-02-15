You Need to See Justin Bieber’s Sexy Valentine’s Day Tribute to Wife Hailey

Baby, oh! It's getting hot in here thanks to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.
The 27-year-old singer set the internet on fire with his sexy Valentine's Day tribute to the model, who rocked in a sexy pink pushup bra, matching panty and garter belt from Victoria's Secret while sitting on a white couch. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," Justin captioned the seductive Polaroid images.
He also sent another sweet Valentine's Day message to Hailey, 25, sharing a photo of her puckering up to him while they were out to lunch. The YouTube star posted the same image to her Instagram Story on Feb. 14, captioning the snap, "Valentine I love you baby."
Before Justin and Hailey marked the sweet holiday on social media, they actually kicked off the celebrations on Sunday, Feb. 13, with an extra special night out. The duo enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker to Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
For the occasion, Justin kept it cute and simple by rocking a white t-shirt and jacket and a pair of black sunglasses, while his wife of almost four years wore a white tank top and blinged out necklace as they chilled in their suite.
Though the pair have made a lot of public appearances so far this year, don't expect them to give away any details about their romance to the media.
Earlier this month, Hailey told WSJ. Magazine that she was no longer answering interview questions about her marriage to the "As Long As You Love Me" vocalist. "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," she told the publication, adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing."
However, Hailey did share a little bit of info about the couple's plans to have kids, telling WSJ. Magazine that they would not have children this year, but "in the next couple of years we would try."
Check out how the Biebers and other stars spent their Valentine's Day below.