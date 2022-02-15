Get $361 Worth of Skincare Products for Just $84: Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, Dr. Dennis Gross & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nailing down the perfect skincare routine is much easier said than done. We all have unique needs, ingredient tolerances, and budgets when it comes to self-care. Ideally, we'd be able to try every product out there and narrow down our favorites for everyday use. Unfortunately, that's not a possibility for most of us, which is why buying a skincare value set is the way to go.
The SkinStore Experts' Choice Limited Edition Bag is a highly-curated set with the most popular, effective skincare products that Skinstore has to offer. These are products with a lot of hype and a devoted following. Whether you're restocking your favorites or if you just want to try some new things, this bundle is worth checking out, especially since you get $361 worth of products for just $84.
SkinStore Experts' Choice Limited Edition Bag
This set is a skincare enthusiast's dream come true with some of the most sought-after products from Skinstore. Let's run through all ten of them
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment- Apply one to two pumps of this product onto clean skin to gently exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells. This product also reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel- This two-step treatment is just what you need to improve the texture and tone of your skin. Take it from someone who's been using these pre-soaked pads for years. Each packet has two parts. Use the first pad to gently exfoliate and treat signs of aging. The second has retinol to maximize anti-aging benefits in addition to other ingredients that hydrate and smooth your complexion.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant- This rice-based powder gently exfoliates, giving you a complexion that's smooth and bright.
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist- Use this as a toner or carry it in your bag for a mid-day refresh. It refreshes, balances, tones, and hydrates. Kate Hudson uses this mist too.
Eve Lom Cleanser & Muslin Cloth- Vogue said this is "probably the best cleanser in the world." It promotes glowing, radiant, and smoother-looking skin, per Skinstore.
DERMAdoctor KP Duty Scrub- If a chemical peel and a microdermabrasion had a baby, it would be this scrub.SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF - Deluxe Sample - Worth $22
SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF- This Vitamin C serum is great for oil and blemish-prone skin.
iS Clinical Pro-Heal Advance+ Serum- This serum is soothing for those with rosacea, cystic acne, and acne scarring (per Skinstore).
MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex- According to the brand, this eye cream firms the skin, reduces dark circles, and restores suppleness in the eye area.
EltaMD Sheer Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Serum- You can't forget about sunscreen. This one feels lightweight (not greasy) and it doesn't leave a white cast on your skin. It even mattifies your skin, which is just what you need prior to makeup application.
If you're interested in this set, check out these glowing reviews from some happy customers.
A customer raved, "I love this set so much, I bought a second one. A well selected set for a well rounded beauty routine. I think Skinstore done a very fine job with this one."
Another shopper said, "Super impressed. I wasn't expecting so many full size products. I was expecting smaller samples - which was a pleasant surprise . I've already used 4 or 5 of the items and LOVE them!"
"As a student esthetician, all of these products are amazing. they are perfect for just trying luxury skin products or to have some full size in the bathroom or to throw some in a travel bag. Perfect for every skin type," a Skinstore customer shared.
A shopper wrote, "I'm usually wary of collections of this sort but I am 100% satisfied with the products included. All very high quality and all useful. Especially love the inclusion of the EltaMD sunscreen. Great job on this set!"
