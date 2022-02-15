Scott Disick Reveals How Daughter Penelope Made Him “Appreciate Life More and More”

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Scott Disick had an adorable message for his number one girl: Penelope Disick. See the sweet shoutout from the Flip It Like Disick star.

Watch: Penelope Disick Shows Off NEW Hair for 2022

For Scott Disick, daughter Penelope Disick will always be his little angel on Earth.
 
And in honor of Valentine's Day, Scott shared with the world just how much the 9-year-old—whose mom is Kourtney Kardashian—means to him.
 
"My Valentine's Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams," Scott captioned a Feb. 14 Instagram pic of Penelope snuggled up in bed. "Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!"
 
Following his sweet upload, Scott's followers gushed over his heartfelt post, with Khloe Kardashian chiming in with praise for little P. "She's the sweetest girl ever!!" Khloe commented, adding, "Such an angel."
 
This, of course wouldn't be the first time that Scott—who is also dad to Mason, 12, and Reign, 7—expressed just how much his daughter changed his entire outlook on life. In celebration of Penelope's ninth birthday last July, Scott penned an equally touching message to his little one.

photos
North West and Penelope Disick's Candy Land Birthday Party

"My life my love my everything," he captioned an Instagram photo of the two. "You have changed my life forever peep," he continued, promising to "never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."

And if you're looking more of cuteness overload from Penelope, not to worry. There's plenty more where that came from:

Instagram
Happy New Year

Kourtney shared a sweet pic of Reign and Penelope looking out on to the sunset to ring in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. 

TikTok
TikTok Transformation

Penelope unveiled a bright red hairstyle just in time for 2022 on TikTok.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless this Halloween, and the costume is so great, we can practically hear her saying, "Ugh, as if!"

Instagram
Seeing Double

Scott shared a sweet pic of Penelope with her reflection in the background as she grabbed an Hermés blanket below deck. "Boat day with pinop," the father of three captioned on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Daddy's "Angel"

"My angel pie," Scott shared on Sept. 12 as P took the wheel.

Instagram
Boat Girl

"Let's go pino," Scott captioned on Sept. 12 as Penelope helped steer the boat. 

Instagram
Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

photos
View More Photos From Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics
