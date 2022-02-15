Scott Disick Reveals How Daughter Penelope Made Him “Appreciate Life More and More”

Watch : Penelope Disick Shows Off NEW Hair for 2022

For Scott Disick, daughter Penelope Disick will always be his little angel on Earth.



And in honor of Valentine's Day, Scott shared with the world just how much the 9-year-old—whose mom is Kourtney Kardashian—means to him.



"My Valentine's Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams," Scott captioned a Feb. 14 Instagram pic of Penelope snuggled up in bed. "Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!"



Following his sweet upload, Scott's followers gushed over his heartfelt post, with Khloe Kardashian chiming in with praise for little P. "She's the sweetest girl ever!!" Khloe commented, adding, "Such an angel."



This, of course wouldn't be the first time that Scott—who is also dad to Mason, 12, and Reign, 7—expressed just how much his daughter changed his entire outlook on life. In celebration of Penelope's ninth birthday last July, Scott penned an equally touching message to his little one.