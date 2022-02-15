See Khloe Kardashian React After Pete Davidson Sends Her Valentine’s Day Flowers

Roses are red, violets are blue. Amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson sent love to Khloe Kardashian, too.
For Valentine's Day this year, Khloe received a slew of gifts and floral arrangements from her inner circle, including the Saturday Night Live star himself. In a Feb. 14 Instagram Story post, Khloe shared a picture of a pink floral bouquet arrangement that included calla lilies, roses and hydrangeas, writing, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete!"
But Pete wasn't the only one sending love to True Thompson's mom, as she also shared photos of arrangements sent from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and niece Penelope Disick (more than likely courtesy of mom Kourtney Kardashian, of course).
And although Kim hasn't revealed her V-Day gift from Pete just yet, the couple did spend a fun-filled weekend full of dinner dates leading up to the holiday. On Feb. 12, the two enjoyed a date night in Brooklyn, which they followed up with by hitting up Cipriani NYC on Feb. 13.
And it was there before leaving the restaurant on Sunday that the two were seen locking lips for the first time in public since their playful SNL sketch in October.
As for how Kim feels about Pete, it's no doubt that the SKIMS mogul, who filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West last year, is having fun in this new era of her personal life.
As a source close to Kim previously told E! News, "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."
