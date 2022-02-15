Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Really Feel About Kanye "Ye" West's Public Pleas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are trying to "ignore" Kanye "Ye" West's latest social media messages, two sources told E! News, with one adding of her ex, "She wants him to be happy."

This Valentine's Day love triangle continues to get more complicated.

Kanye "Ye" West piled on the public pleas to estranged wife Kim Kardashian to bring their family "BACK TOGETHER"—even appearing to sending her a truckload of red roses on the romantic holiday. 

However, she seems to have other plans, stepping out with new flame Pete Davidson at Cipriani NYC on Sunday, Feb. 13. The couple was spotted sharing their first public kiss (aside from that scripted one on Saturday Night Live), which topped off their intimate weekend that also included a date night at Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn. 

Following their outings, Ye once again expressed his desire to reunite with his ex, who filed for divorce nearly a year ago. "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," he wrote on Feb. 14 in response to a fan comment. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE." 

Amid his public declarations, two sources close to Kim exclusively tell E! News her true thoughts on the situation.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Pre-Valentine's Day Date

"Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together," one shares. "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

The insider explains that her and Ye's four children continue to be her main focus: "As long as the kids are safe and taken care of, that's all that matters to her."

Kim will "always be cordial and communicate" with Ye when it's comes to their kids, the insider says. "Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren't getting back together," the source goes on. "She wants him to be happy." 

As for Pete, a second source notes that he "doesn't really spend time on social media," so he is not totally "aware" of all the drama.

"He doesn't want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye," the second insider shares with E! News. "He supports Kim with whatever she needs and they try not to focus on it."

In fact, Pete has "sympathy" for what Ye is going through, per the second source.

"Kim is very good at compartmentalizing and not letting these things get to her," the second source adds. "She is able to shut it off and ignore when she has to."

Last week, Pete spoke to People about why this Valentine's Day is so special to him, now that he has put a label on his romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," the SNL comedian told the outlet. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess." 

Meanwhile, Ye will not likely be spending the lover's holiday with Julia Fox, as they recently ended their relationship after one month. The Donda 2 artist instead took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a photo of Pete and Kim during their New York date night. 

He captioned the photo in part, "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," adding, "I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

E! News has reached out to reps for Kim, Pete and Ye for comment.

Keep scrolling to see how all of the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated V-Day 2022.

All Dressed Up

Reign Disick looked dapper before heading to a Valentine's Day dance with his mom Kourtney Kardashian.

Funny Faces

By the looks of it, someone had one too many Capri Suns at the festive dance.

Pretty Presents From Mom

Kourtney's Valentine's Day was made all the more special thanks to mom Kris Jenner's luxurious gift of a shiny Louis Vuitton bag.

A Disney Dream

The Poosh founder's fiancé Travis Barker made sure to go all out, too. He gifted her a pair of statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

A Blended Family

Kourtney and Travis also celebrated the holiday as a family, building a gingerbread house with all of their kids' names: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker.

A Happy Home

On the opposite side of the expertly decorated gingerbread house were Kourtney and Travis' own names.

All Together Now

It doesn't get any cuter than this.

A Family of Four

Kylie Jenner had a gingerbread house of her own, complete with cookie versions of Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi and the newly born Wolf Webster.

From Travis, With Love

Travis also treated Kylie to a stunning display of flowers, topped off with a giant pink teddy bear.

A Floral Affair

Kylie shared a video of the extravagant flowers, revealing that they filled multiple rooms.

Roses for Khloe

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off an equally impressive display: rose petals, rose-shaped hearts and tons of candles.

Pucker Up

She made sure to share the love with her followers, too, blowing them a kiss on Instagram.

Mother-Daughter V-Day

Khloe also made sure to document the day spent with her forever Valentine, her daughter True Thompson.

Say "Cheese!"

True looked too-cute-for-words in the video captured by her mom, made all the more adorable by the Valentine's Day-themed filter.

Sweet Treats

Frosted cookies: a Valentine's must.

A Cupcake Celebration

Khloe and True also enjoyed some delicious cupcakes decorated with sprinkles, frosting and best of all, little hearts that read "#TrueLove."

Balloons Galore

Topping off Khloe and True's decadent set-up? A pretty-in-pink balloon display.

A Sunny Bouquet

Kendall Jenner seemed to be enjoying Valentine's Day as much as her sisters, taking to Instagram to show off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Feeling the Love

The supermodel shared the festive photos after enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Devin Booker and Justin and Haley Bieber.

