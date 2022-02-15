We Tried 12 Fan-Favorite Styles From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS—Here's Why We Love Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The notion that you have to sacrifice style for comfort has drastically changed over the past two years.
The pandemic has redefined what it means to feel "put-together." Before March 2020, we felt naked if we weren't accessorized to the nines or decked out in the latest trends. And forget about making us leave the house without a full face of makeup. In the simplest of terms, times have changed.
Nowadays, our weekday uniform consists of sweatpants and cozy sweaters because not too many people are seeing us in our home office. But recently, we've felt the need to look and feel more put-together at home. Enter SKIM's lineup of loungewear, underwear and shapewear.
Although most of our shopping editors have been SKIMS fans since Kim Kardashian launched the brand in 2019 before we even knew what Coronavirus or pancake cereal was, it took some convincing for the rest of us to get on the SKIMS bandwagon. What can we say, it's hard to keep up with the Kardashians!
While not all celebrity businesses are winners, Kim Kardashian has created a brand that not only has longevity, but one that is actually making women feel comfortable and sexy in an unpredictable world. Not to mention, her ever-growing lineup of products is inclusive and affordable.
Now that our team has gotten the chance to try out the magic that is SKIMS over the past year, we rounded up 12 styles that we've tested and fallen in love with, so you too, can feel like an It Girl while you're working from home, running errands or hitting the town.
Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants
Introducing: The pants I've been wearing on-repeat since we got them. As a petite person, flattering flare pants are hard to come by. However, these pants perfectly sculpt my legs while accentuating my waist and providing supreme comfort. Pair them with the Cotton Rib Tank and you'll feel put-together while hanging around the house!
Fits Everybody Thong
Not all thongs are made equally. Oftentimes they're uncomfortable or feel too sexy for everyday wear, but the SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong makes you forget you're wearing underwear. Plus, there are a ton of neutral and bold colors to choose from.
Cozy Short Robe
The entire Cozy collection is game-changing for winter. The material really does warm you up. I love the short robe specifically because I can wear it as a robe at home and I can wear it as a sweater when I leave the house. It's super soft and it washes really well. It doesn't lose its softness or shed like other plush fabrics I have.
Sleep Tank
Tank tops are my bedtime shirt of choice, but I've never experienced one that is as comfy as this one. I have several colors because I can't get enough of it.
Shine Satin Crop Camisole
If you're looking for a bedtime fit that is equal parts sexy and comfortable, this satin camisole and the matching pants are an absolute must. Perfect for gals that are single or taken!
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette
SKIMS always comes through with the soft fabrics. This bralette is made from buttery soft fabric that manages to be supportive without being constrictive. This is the perfect everyday bralette, especially for anyone in that work-from-home life.
Boyfriend Boxer
No need to steal your boyfriend's boxers! These uber-comfortable shorts will make you second guess whether you're wearing pants at all. They're made from a soft modal and cotton-blend jersey that is ideal for warm nights or anyone that tends to overheat while sleeping.
Good news! The Boyfriend Collection, which has been sold-out since it launched, is returning today at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST, so set your alarms!
Soft Lounge Robe
When I saw this robe was available in a bubblegum pink hue, I sprinted to Nordstrom to secure it. Besides the color, it's so comfortable that I no longer rush to dry off after a shower and change into regular clothes.
Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra
Strapless bras are tricky. Most of the time, they are either too tight or too loose. However, this one from SKIMS perfectly molds to my body and doesn't promote back bulge. Plus, there are a ton of colors to match almost every skin tone!
Cozy Knit Cropped Pullover
Who doesn't love a good pullover? I love how this one is cropped and makes for the perfect go-to jacket for morning walks or market runs.
Cozy Knit Pant
Maximize the cozy vibes with these pants when you wear the cropped pullover! They are the definition of dreamy.
Stretch Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits, especially when they're comfortable and flattering. This one is no-brainer for when I need to put together a casual yet cute outfit.
