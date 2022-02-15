We Tried 12 Fan-Favorite Styles From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS—Here's Why We Love Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The notion that you have to sacrifice style for comfort has drastically changed over the past two years.

The pandemic has redefined what it means to feel "put-together." Before March 2020, we felt naked if we weren't accessorized to the nines or decked out in the latest trends. And forget about making us leave the house without a full face of makeup. In the simplest of terms, times have changed.

Nowadays, our weekday uniform consists of sweatpants and cozy sweaters because not too many people are seeing us in our home office. But recently, we've felt the need to look and feel more put-together at home. Enter SKIM's lineup of loungewear, underwear and shapewear.