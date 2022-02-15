Did Kanye "Ye" West Deliver a Truck of Roses to Kim Kardashian? See His "Krystal Klear" Vision

Watch : Did Kanye West Send Ex Kim Kardashian a TRUCKLOAD of Flowers?

It seems to be Krystal Klear that Kanye wants Kim back.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 14, Kanye "Ye" West hinted that he was sending estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truck full of red roses in honor of Valentine's Day—despite her divorce filing nearly a year ago.

The rapper shared a picture of a black truck with the bed full of red roses and the words "My Vision is Krystal Klear" written on the side of the vehicle.

Ye also captioned the cryptic post, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," followed by more than a few red rose emojis.

While his vision may be "KLEAR," the whereabouts of this truck are not. Ye tagged Kim in the post, causing many to wonder if this special delivery was heading for her house. It is unknown if the roses were actually delivered.

One user commented, "KIMYE FOREVER" followed by a red heart, while another added "Beautiful."