Owen Wilson's Future on Loki Season 2 Revealed

Watch : Tom Hiddleston Shares PCA Win With "Loki" Cast

This is Loki the news we needed today.

TVA agent Mobius is returning for season two of Disney+'s Loki! During WIRED's "Autocomplete Interview,"—where celebrities answer the most-Googled questions about themselves—Owen Wilson answered a question we've all been wondering: "Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?"

"Yes, he is coming back to Loki," Wilson revealed. "And I think we're gonna start filming that pretty soon."

He continued, "I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that."

While it always seemed like the return of Wilson's character Mobius was very likely, we're happy to have the confirmation. We last saw the agent during the season one finale of the fantasy series—he was back in the TVA, after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) split the multiverse open by killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

Prior to the murder, Sylvie shoved Loki (Hiddleston) through a portal back to the TVA so that he wouldn't get in the way of the death. But when she did it, she accidentally sent him through a different timeline, which resulted in Mobias not recognizing the God of Mischief at all.