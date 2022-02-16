These Black Designers Are Shaping the Future of Fashion With You at Top of Mind

Watch : Cardi B's Jaw-Dropping Looks From Paris Fashion Week

If it's up to these designers, fashion can and will be accessible to everyone.

As New York Fashion Week continues, some observers may be hesitant to believe that the looks they see on the runway could actually be put into their closet. But for a group of Black designers, they are determined to shake up the fashion world with fierce looks, bold ideas and a goal of making fabulous pieces available to the masses.

For Renée Greenstein, she has found huge success with her Women With Control fashion line available on QVC. Whether you are an extra small or 5X, this fashion designer believes every consumer should feel confident in clothing.

"My shoppers, or as I call them 'Wardrobe Warriors,' know that my mantra, ‘Style is not about size, it's about attitude,' is not just something that I coined," she told E! News. "I believe that all women deserve to feel fabulous the way they are."

One designer who certainly felt fabulous this year was Project Runway finalist Chasity Sereal. Earlier this month, viewers watched the Houston-based fashion designer debut her first collection at NYFW. As a Black designer, Chasity found the moment not only special, but necessary.

"I was able to freely express myself without limitations and I am truly grateful for that opportunity," she told E! News. "Choosing to use all Black models to tell the story of my collection, 'Rebellious Reflection,' was a proud moment because when I stare at my reflection, these are the women staring back at me. It was a moment in fashion where Black women were the majority instead of the minority and I couldn't be more proud of what I have accomplished on a stage as big as Project Runway."