Julia Fox Hints at What Went Wrong in Kanye "Ye" West Romance

After dating for a little over a month Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox ended their whirlwind relationship ahead of Valentine's Day. While the former couple were nearly inseparable since meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve, the Uncut Gems actress hinted the relationship wasn't always the easiest in a Feb 14 interview with The Cut.
"When I'm with Ye," Fox started explaining to the outlet before trailing off. "But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult."
She continued. "It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."
Julia also seemingly scoffed at the fame that came with the relationship, saying everything felt much more amplified and "much more serious."
"I've never been operating at the level that Ye is," she said. "I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."
A rep for Julia confirmed to the breakup to E! News on Feb. 14, saying that the Forbidden Fruits podcast host and the 44-year-old rapper "remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together." The Cut's story was published about an hour after E! News' report, although it is unclear when she spoke with the magazine.
Amid news of his split with Julia, Ye seems to be turning his attention back on his ex Kim Kardashian, whom he is in the midst of a divorce from and shares four kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. The Yeezy designer has made several public pleas this month via social media to "bring his family back together."
Julia also seems to be pivoting her focus. The actress, who shares 13-month-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev, told The Cut she's busy writing a book, a movie and a TV show and has plans to expand her family as well.
"Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content," she said. "I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino."
She added, "He left me on read."