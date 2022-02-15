Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals He Was Partially Eaten By Animals After Death

Watch : Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

New details surrounding Brian Laundrie's death has been uncovered.

Human remains belonging to the 23-year-old fiancé of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito were found at a Florida reserve in October following a month-long police manhunt. Though his death was later revealed to be a suicide, with his family's attorney telling E! News that Laundrie died of a "gunshot wound to the head," the full autopsy results had not been released until Monday, Feb. 14.

In a 47-page report obtained by E! News, officials with Florida's District 12 Medical Examiner's Office shared their findings on Laundrie's remains, which they described as "skeletal," and the personal effects that were discovered at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20. According to the report, numerous bones recovered at the scene showed signs of "moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks."

The report stated that the markings were "consistent" with animals such as feral dogs, coyotes, rodents or raccoons having chewed on his bones after his death. A description of the autopsy read, "Multiple long bones including bones of the arms and legs all disclose carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing."