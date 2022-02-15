Meet the Couples & Sexy Singles of Temptation Island Season 4

Watch : 2021's Couples With MAJOR PDA: Bennifer, Kravis & More

A taste of temptation.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Temptation Island season four, along with all the couples and sexy singles getting hot and heavy on the hit USA reality show.

As the sneak peek below teases, four couples at a crossroads in their relationships head to Maui, Hawaii to put their love to the test. Remaining faithful will be quite the challenge as the lovebirds are joined by 24 single men and women ready to party and have a good time.

"I am a little scared of temptation," one female cast member says as another male co-star admits, "She trusted me and I broke that trust."

Cut to lots of nearly naked fun and games, wild nights and many, many hookups. But amid all the sex and shenanigans, there's also lots of drama and tears.

"His behavior was disgusting," one woman shares before another cries in reference to her partner, "Like the seven years never existed."