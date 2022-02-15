Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Skin Care Routine For Sensitive Skin

After all the buzz surrounding Cassie's 4 AM beauty routine on Euphoria, we had to track down the products actress Sydney Sweeney uses in real life.

Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie spiraling and frantically getting ready at 4 AM to impress a boy on Euphoria is actually so relatable. Our unwavering commitment to our own one million-step skin care routine can also seem a bit overkill, but the girls that get it, get it. And Sydney Sweeney gets it. 

After watching Cassie's skincare routine, we couldn't help but wonder how Sydney maintains her gorgeous complexion IRL. Luckily for us, Vogue released a Youtube video as a part of their Beauty Secrets series in which Sydney details her skin care and beauty routine. Sydney's routine is also extremely relatable, as she shares her experience with sensitivity and the products that she relies on to take care of her combination skin that is prone to breakouts. 

If you're in need of some beauty product recommendations from this gorgeous actress, scroll below for Sydney's sensitive skin care and soft glam routine!

Caudalie Deep Cleansing Exfoliator

"I have really sensitive, horrible combination skin," Sydney says in the video. "If I don't mix an exfoliant with a gel cleanser, my skin doesn't let makeup sit on my face." 

$35
Look Fantastic

Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Sydney mixes this gel cleanser with the exfoliant above on her fingers before applying to her face and washing off with a towel. 

$12-$30
Avène

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

After Sydney cleanses, she says she always puts on a serum to help her skin soak up her skincare products to protect her skin from her makeup. This is the one she uses in the video. 

$8
Sephora

Skin Ceuticals C E Ferulic Combination Antioxidant Treatment

According to Skin Ceuticals, this vitamin C serum provides environmental protection, lightens lines, firms skin and brightens your complexion. It's perfect for Sydney and anyone who has sensitive skin that is prone to breakouts.

$150
Amazon

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre

Sydney says that this is one of the only face creams she has found that helps her skin keep makeup in place. 

$16
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Sydney used to be terrified of sunscreen, but she says this is one of the only sunscreens that doesn't cause her skin to break out. 

$37
Amazon

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

"I literally have one of these in every single purse," Sydney says. 

$11
Burt's Bees

Poreless Mattifying Primer

After letting her skincare sit for a little bit, Sydney starts her makeup look by applying this primer.

$32
Tarte Cosmetics

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation

Sydney also uses this foundation when she has redness or breakouts. 

$45
Il Makiage

Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector

To brighten her concealer and "bring everything to life," Sydney uses the Becca Cosmetics Brightening Corrector under her eyes. 

$32
Revolve

Glossier Stretch Concealer

Sydney uses this concealer from Glossier as well. 

$18
Glossier

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Sydney says this is her "little miracle worker."

$30
Sephora

Glossier Cloud Paint

Sydney focuses this cloud paint on her cheeks, nose, and a little bit on her forehead. 

$18
Glossier

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

We were wondering how Sydney always manages to look so flawless. 

$45
Charlotte Tilbury

Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

Sydney likes her face to be mostly matte, but she applies this highlighter to the very top of her cheeks for a subtle shine. 

$29
Charlotte Tilbury

Glossier Lidstar

Glossier's Lidstar adds a little color to Sydney's eyes. 

$18
Glossier

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Very Black

Sydney's go-to mascara is so affordable! 

$9
Walmart

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

"I love how this just makes your lips fuller," says Sydney. 

$24
Sephora

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector Lip Gloss

This lip oil has a gorgeous, subtle color to it. 

$27
Nordstrom

For more beauty recommendations, Marianna Hewitt Breaks Down Her New York Fashion Week Beauty Routine.

