Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Skin Care Routine For Sensitive Skin

Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie spiraling and frantically getting ready at 4 AM to impress a boy on Euphoria is actually so relatable. Our unwavering commitment to our own one million-step skin care routine can also seem a bit overkill, but the girls that get it, get it. And Sydney Sweeney gets it.
After watching Cassie's skincare routine, we couldn't help but wonder how Sydney maintains her gorgeous complexion IRL. Luckily for us, Vogue released a Youtube video as a part of their Beauty Secrets series in which Sydney details her skin care and beauty routine. Sydney's routine is also extremely relatable, as she shares her experience with sensitivity and the products that she relies on to take care of her combination skin that is prone to breakouts.
If you're in need of some beauty product recommendations from this gorgeous actress, scroll below for Sydney's sensitive skin care and soft glam routine!
Caudalie Deep Cleansing Exfoliator
"I have really sensitive, horrible combination skin," Sydney says in the video. "If I don't mix an exfoliant with a gel cleanser, my skin doesn't let makeup sit on my face."
Cleanance Cleansing Gel
Sydney mixes this gel cleanser with the exfoliant above on her fingers before applying to her face and washing off with a towel.
Skin Ceuticals C E Ferulic Combination Antioxidant Treatment
According to Skin Ceuticals, this vitamin C serum provides environmental protection, lightens lines, firms skin and brightens your complexion. It's perfect for Sydney and anyone who has sensitive skin that is prone to breakouts.
Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre
Sydney says that this is one of the only face creams she has found that helps her skin keep makeup in place.
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
"I literally have one of these in every single purse," Sydney says.
Poreless Mattifying Primer
After letting her skincare sit for a little bit, Sydney starts her makeup look by applying this primer.
Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector
To brighten her concealer and "bring everything to life," Sydney uses the Becca Cosmetics Brightening Corrector under her eyes.
Glossier Cloud Paint
Sydney focuses this cloud paint on her cheeks, nose, and a little bit on her forehead.
