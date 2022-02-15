Where Shanae Ankney Ranks Among Bachelor Nation's Best Villains

Following Shanae Ankney's elimination from season 26 of The Bachelor, see where the 29-year-old recruiter ranks among the franchise's most famous villains.

By Tierney Bricker, Alyssa Ray Feb 15, 2022 3:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorABCCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "The Bachelor" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Is Sarah Ready for Marriage?

As one Bachelor contestant put it best, "Ding dong, the shrimp is dead."

Yes, season 26's villain Shanae Ankney was sent home during the Feb. 14 episode of The Bachelor. Her journey came to an end after joining Bachelor Clayton Echard and Genevieve Parisi on a two-on-one date to Niagara Falls, where she accused the latter of being an "actress." This was wildly ironic, as Shanae tried to muster up fake tears on this very date and previously compared herself to Meryl Streep after a fake AF apology to the ladies.

Thankfully, Clayton had enough of Shanae's drama, telling her, "I'm so sorry, I cannot find it in my heart to give you this rose." As Clayton and Genevieve left to share a smooch while taking in Niagara Falls, Shanae was forced to take a ferry trip home alone, giving one of the best exit interviews we've ever seen in the process.

"I'm pissed! Literally blindsided," she told the Bachelor camera. "What does he see in her? It's sickening. It's disgusting."

Shanae then shouted into the waterfall, "F--k you, Clayton! You f--ker."

photos
The Tangled Web of Bachelor Nation Contestants Who Have Dated

We've never been so ready for the Women Tell All special!

Speaking of the other women, they were elated to learn that Shanae had been given the boot. Not only were happy tears shed, but the ladies also popped several bottles of champagne. 

"Our man does not have a bad judgement of character," Mara Agrait gleefully said in a confessional. "It's exactly what we needed and wanted, and it feels so damn good."

Of course, after all the (shrimp-related) drama Shanae caused, we found ourselves wondering where the Ohio resident ranked among the franchise's most notorious villains. Was Shanae as chaotic as Courtney Robertson? Or as messy as Bentley Williams?

Scroll through the gallery below to find out!

ABC
Ranking The Bachelor Franchise's Villains

Villains gotta vil.

Love to hate them, The Bachelor franchise is only as good as its villains, and fortunately, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise have had a lot of memorable ones over the seasons.

From shady characters with significant others back home (or even behind the scenes at the show!) to the guy handing out the roses we're supposed to be rooting for, there's been a lot of questionable contestants, with The Bachelor's Shanae Ankney as the most recent entry into the controversy club.

But are they actually the franchise's top villains? We ranked The Bachelor's all-time villains, from least-offensive to most-hated...

ABC
25. Olivia Caridi, The Bachelor season 20

Though the newscaster received the first impression rose and earned the wrath of the ladies by constantly stealing Ben Higgins away, Olivia ultimately became a sympathetic figure after they made fun of her feet, large mouth and she cried a lot during the Women Tell All special.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
24. Shanae Ankney, The Bachelor season 26

There's no doubt that Shanae Ankney was the standout villain from season 26 of The Bachelor, thanks to her Shrimp-gate drama and her inappropriate reveal of Elizabeth Corrigan's ADHD diagnosis. However, compared to past Bachelor Nation villains, Shanae is essentially harmless.

Yes, she manipulated Clayton Echard with her winning smile, tormented her peers with false claims of bullying and mentioned shrimp far too many times. But that was really it. Shanae never really got into any crazy fights, as she was more passive aggressive than anything. So we find the new addition at the lower end of our ranking.

ABC
23. JJ Lane, The Bachelorette season 11

Though he totally went from zero to hero on Bachelor in Paradise season two, JJ, a former investment banker and single father, wasn't exactly loved by viewers...or the other guys (aside from his "Brokeback Bachelor" BFF Clint)... or Amy Schumer, who infamously called him a "turd," during his first stint in the franchise. Hey, "villains gotta vil," right?

ABC
22. Michelle Money, The Bachelor season 11

From villainess to fan favorite, Michelle earned heat during her season for talking some serious smack about the girls and for her aggressive tactics. However, she redeemed herself on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, proving a reality TV personality can change its spots. 

ABC
21. Tierra LiCausi, The Bachelor season 17

While she provided some of our favorite sound bites from the series ("I can't control my eyebrow!" and "Don't let them steal your sparkle!" are still part of our repertoire), she was ultimately harmless...and friendless.

ABC
20. Samantha Steffen, The Bachelor season 19

We went from "Wait, who is she?"! during her short stint on The Bachelorette to "Wait, who does she think she is?!" when she tried to craft a backstory with Joe to hide the fact they had been in touch before Paradise. Clearly, she didn't watch HBO's The Jinx because HOT MIC, SAMANTHA.

 

ABC
19. Chad Johnson, The Bachelorette season 12

Only two episodes in and the luxury real estate agent is going to go down in history as one of the franchise's most iconic contestants ever, thanks to his non-stop eating (Is there any meat left in the mansion), his unusual workout routine (He chained his suitcase around his waist to do pull-ups!) and blunt honesty. (He said he refused to tell JoJo Fletcher what he loved about her because he didn't really know her yet, which actually kind of makes sense? It's week two!)

And when the guys would literally not stop confronting him about his actions, Chad offered up this gem: "'We're a bunch of butt-hurt dudes that are going to confront you...slightly.'"

Basically, he's a viewer and producer's dream...which is why he's currently ranked in this spot. But could his upcoming violence, with Chris Harrison saying the other men are "scared for their lives," impact the ranking? Plus, he needs to prove he has the stamina to vill it up for multiple episodes, like some of the contestants ahead of him.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
18. Jamie Skaar, The Bachelorette season 18

Red flags all around. 

On Michelle Young's season, Jamie started a rumor that Michelle dated contestant Joe Coleman before filming the show. Plus, when called out he didn't own up to it. 

ABC
17. Ian Thomson, The Bachelorette season 11

An early frontrunner, Ian went down in a blaze of glory embarrassment when he accused Kaitlyn of being "shallow" and then said he should be the next Bachelor. Oh, and his parting words? "I need to have sex." 

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
16. Jake Pavelka, The Bachelor season 14

We still have nightmares over his live trainwreck of a break-up with Vienna Girardi. And his ill-fitting dad jeans.

Roger Wong/INFphoto.com
15. Vienna Girardi, The Bachelor season 14

No one really liked her, and it was easy to see why when she played up her spoiled daddy's girl routine. Her on-camera breakup with Jake Pavelka did her no favors either. And making matters even worse? Her stint on Bachelor Pad with Kasey Kahl by her side, which ended up showing Jake in a favorable light. Quick, someone check to see if pigs are flying by their window!

ABC
14. Rozlyn Papa, The Bachelor season 14

She had an "inappropriate relationship" with a producer on the show, and she refused to admit it, leading to super-awkward sitdown with Chris Harrison, where she dared to insult our host with the most.

ABC
13. Trish Schneider, The Bachelor season 5

This feminist icon wore a shirt that read: "Gold Digger — Like a hooker...just smarter." And then after she was eliminated, she came back and offered to spent the night with Jesse Palmer. He ran for the hills politely declined.

ABC/DONNA SVENNEVIK
12. Kalon McMahon, The Bachelorette season 8

He called Emily Maynard's daughter "baggage." And hell hath no fury like a Southern Belle (and Bachelor Nation) scorned.

ABC
11. Kelsey Poe, The Bachelor season 19

"Isn't my story great? I love my story." Anyone else get chills thinking about Kelsey saying that after explaining her husband's death? Add in a faked panic attack in order to avoid elimination and you got yourself one of the franchise's most memorable villains. 

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
10. Jed Wyatt, The Bachelorette season 15

Poor Hannah Brown got all of the bad eggs. (But she did get Tyler Cameron, so it makes up for it.)

Learning from his predecessor Wes Hayden, aspiring musician Jed Wyatt went onto Hannah's season in an attempt to promote his country music career. But on their first one-on-one he came clean about it and said he was falling in love. 

All good then, right? Wrong. He forgot to mention one other little secret: that he had a secret girlfriend back home.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
9. Corinne Olympios, The Bachelor</> season 21

Okay yes, she's considered a "villain," but we're obsessed. 

Corinne Olympios is best known for taking the heat from the rest of the girls after sleeping through a rose ceremony on Nick Viall's season. But as she says, Michael Jordan AND Abraham Lincoln took naps, so we don't see the problem. 

Plus, with lines like, "my heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum," how could you not love her? 

ABC
8. Justin Rego, The Bachelorette season 7

Another loser with a girlfriend back home who literally ran away when confronted with the truth by Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. You can run from the truth, Justin, but you can't ever hide the fact that you nickname is "Rated R." Ew. 

ABC
7. Joe Bailey, The Bachelorette season 11

"From America's Sweetheart to America's Most Wanted," Jared said on BIP, and ain't it the truth? Joe became Paradise Enemy No. 1 when he duped Juelia Kinney, a single mom, in order to stay in the competition for Samantha, who he had been in contact with before the show. At least he gave us this amazing gem: "Rose over bros!"

ABC/ADAM LARKEY
6. Wes Hayden, The Bachelorette season 5

This aspiring country singer/actual garbage human being made it to the final four…and then bragged about having a girlfriend back home the entire time in the rejection limo. Class act!

ABC
5. Courtney Robertson, The Bachelor season 15

Um, girlfriend wrote a book called I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

ABC
4. Luke Parker, The Bachelorette season 15

Luke Parker will forever go down as one of the biggest villains in Bachelor Nation history. 

During Fantasy Suite week of Hannah Brown's season, Luke shamed Hannah for wanting to have pre-marital sex and questioned how real her faith was. But Hannah clapped back at him saying, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me."

Luke P is a hard no from us—and from Hannah. 

Youtube
3. Juan Pablo Galavis, The Bachelor season 18

The least-liked Bachelor in history drew a lot of backlash for his blunt and harsh treatment of his ladies, including telling one of the finalists, "I love f—king you, but I don't know you." Off-screen, he caused controversy (and endless headaches at ABC) when he said a gay Bachelor would not be "a good example for kids." Ay yi yi. 

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
2. Yosef Aborady, The Bachelorette Season 16

Yosef definitely took the title of "biggest jerk of the franchise" when he told Clare Crawley he was "ashamed to be associated" with her and that she was "not fit to be a mother" to his child. 

ABC
1. Bentley Williams, The Bachelorette season 6

Upset Ashley Herbert was named the Bachelorette and not Emily Maynard, Bentley, having no feelings for the poor girl, did what any normal person would do: stuck around and dissed Ashley on-camera any chance he got, saying he'd rather "swim in pee" than marry her, and called her an "ugly duckling." 

PHOTOS: Which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still together?

Trending Stories

1

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals Animals Chewed His Bones After Death

2
Exclusive

Kanye "Ye" West, Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

3

See Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals Animals Chewed His Bones After Death

2
Exclusive

Kanye "Ye" West, Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

3

See Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

4

Julia Fox Hints at What Went Wrong in Kanye "Ye" West Romance

5

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022