The Shocking Real Crime That Caused the New Girl Set to Move

"People are the worst," as Jessica Day would say.
On Feb. 14, in a new episode of iHeartRadio's Welcome to Our Show, a New Girl podcast hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, season one, episode four, "Naked," was recapped, which resulted in the trio revealing the scary reason why the cast had to move sets: a real-life jewelry heist.
In the episode, Hannah recalled the particular scene that she and Zooey were filming when everything was going down. "[Zooey], you and I have this really tiny scene where I give you terrible advice to go and flash [Nick]," she said, "and then everything will be cool. The day we shot that, some huge criminal activity happened, which I completely forgot about."
Per Hannah, the actresses were in a production van coming back from a location to shoot the scene. "All of a sudden, we're just stopped," she continued. "And no one's saying anything explaining it."
"That was the bar location," Zooey added. "It was right near the Prince Bar. This is part of the reason why we stopped shooting at the bar and they built it at the Fox Lot… It was a jewelry heist… There was also another crime the same day in that same one block radius."
Guess filming New Girl wasn't all sunshine, rainbows and Kobe Bryant sightings!
Each week on Welcome to Our Show, Zooey, Lamorne and Hannah re-watch an episode of New Girl, play a different version of the True American game and welcome a new guest including the loft's favorite guest stars, writers and directors.
