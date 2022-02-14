Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Her Vogue Debut at Just 9 Months Old

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

At 9 months old, Naomi Campbell's daughter is already a cover star.

For her magazine debut, the tot—whose name has yet to be revealed—graced the cover of British Vogue alongside her supermodel mom. "She loves the light," Campbell raved to the magazine for their March cover. "She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone–she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."

Though she has kept her daughter largely out of the spotlight—news of her May 2021 birth was so surprising that Campbell had to insist to British Vogue, "She wasn't adopted—she's my child"—Campbell has, privately, been basking in the joys of motherhood.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," Campbell said, noting her daughter has met her model friends Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."