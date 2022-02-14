Inside Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's "Very Comfortable" Valentine's Day in London

It looks like Kaia Gerber may have found her Valentine.
After all, the 20-year-old model was just spotted spending her Feb. 14 with Austin Butler. On Valentine's Day, the pair were spotted grabbing coffee and pastries at a cafe in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London. For the occasion, both were bundled up in long coats as they stepped out for an afternoon cup of joe.
An eyewitness told E! News that, during the outing, the two—they were first linked in December when they were seen hanging out together—looked "really happy and very comfortable with one another."
"They sat at a table in side across from one another as they waited for their order," the insider shared. "Austin had his hands across the table and it seemed they may have been holding hands while they waited."
With snacks in hand, the pair then made their way in the direction of a local park. The eyewitness adds, "As they walked, Kaia put her arm around Austin's and held him close."
This was not the first time the duo were spotted packing on some light PDA. In January, Austin, 30, was photographed with his arm around Kaia while grabbing groceries in Los Angeles.
So, does this mean they're ready to make things official? Not quite.
A source close to Kaia recently told E! News that while the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is "not seeing anyone else right," she's just "going with the flow" in her budding relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.
"It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it. Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key," the source said. "They both have expressed they don't want anything serious, but are interested in each other."
It looks like only time will tell if Cupid's arrow has truly made its mark. For now, scroll on to see photos of their Valentine's Day coffee date!