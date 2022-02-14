Inside Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's "Very Comfortable" Valentine's Day in London

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

It looks like Kaia Gerber may have found her Valentine.

After all, the 20-year-old model was just spotted spending her Feb. 14 with Austin Butler. On Valentine's Day, the pair were spotted grabbing coffee and pastries at a cafe in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London. For the occasion, both were bundled up in long coats as they stepped out for an afternoon cup of joe.

An eyewitness told E! News that, during the outing, the two—they were first linked in December when they were seen hanging out together—looked "really happy and very comfortable with one another."

"They sat at a table in side across from one another as they waited for their order," the insider shared. "Austin had his hands across the table and it seemed they may have been holding hands while they waited."

With snacks in hand, the pair then made their way in the direction of a local park. The eyewitness adds, "As they walked, Kaia put her arm around Austin's and held him close."