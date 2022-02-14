Marianna Hewitt Breaks Down Her New York Fashion Week Beauty Routine

We interviewed Marianna because we think you'll like her picks. Some of these products are from Marianna's line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The only thing harder than keeping warm during the winter months is maintaining glowing skin. However, Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt is managing to do both so effortlessly during New York Fashion Week.
Although her days are long and packed with events and fashion shows, Marianna told E!, "What's really important to me is my morning routine, no matter where I am, and keeping that consistency."
In addition to giving us the scoop on her meditation and gratitude practices, the beauty entrepreneur also broke down her skincare and makeup routines, and how she keeps her face looking fresh and dewy in between shows.
E!: Tell us about your NYFW beauty routine. Which skincare and makeup products are you packing?
"I loved packing my toiletries bag for this trip, and obviously, have all of my Summer Fridays with me. It's cold here and a little bit dry, so I kind of tailor my skincare routine based on the climate that I'm in."
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
"So with me specifically on this trip, I have Jet Lag Mask, which is just so ultra-hydrating and was inspired by the red eyes we used to take to New York."
Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil
"And then I brought our Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil with me because it's so moisturizing on the skin and wears really well under makeup, and just makes my skin look so glowy."
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
"I get so dry when I'm here, so I also use our Summer Skin Body Lotion."
Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm
"Then I use Babymoon Belly Balm on top, which is our body balm meets oil. It's amazing."
Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream
"Then, of course, our brand new Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream. I am a little bit tired when I'm here, so it instantly brightens my eyes, and it's just so good."
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
"For makeup, I am obsessed with a bunch of new foundations. I just got the new one from Charlotte Tilbury and also the Dior Forever Foundation."
Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation SPF 15
"When I want a little bit more full coverage, I'll wear the Dior one. I apply it with my beautyblender and then I keep it simple and use a lot of cream products so that it wears well with all of my skincare products. I'll just use a little bit of powder just in the T-zone."
E!: Do you have any tips for keeping your makeup intact on days that are packed with shows and events?
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"Yes, so powder is definitely a must for me, and I love using the Charlotte Tilbury makeup setting spray. You use it on your makeup when you apply, and then you use it at the end, and it helps so much."
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
"I'll take a little tiny travel-size concealer with me. There's a small one from Nars I get when I go to Sephora, and I'll just keep it in my purse and touch up."
Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede™ Sculpting Lip Pencil
"The biggest thing for me is a lip liner and lip balm. What I'll do is put sunglasses on and I'll touch up my lips. I usually use the Makeup by Mario lip liner. My favorite color is Travis."
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
"Then I'll use Summer Fridays Vanilla Beige Lip Butter Balm and it's the best combination, especially with dry lips this time of year."
E!: Given the cold weather in NYC, what are your tips for keeping skin moisturized and glowing?
MH: I try not to take too warm of showers. When I get out, I'll use Summer Skin Body Lotion and then the Baby Moon Belly Balm on top. For my skin, Jet Lag Mask with Heavenly Sixteen makes such a big difference locking in all of the moisture with oils. I love oils this time of year and our Heavenly Sixteen Face Oil is amazing. It's sixteen vegan, non-comedogenic oils, and it's not only amazing for my skin, but it just wears so well under makeup, and I love the glowy, dewy look it gives me.
Portable Mini Humidifier
"I ordered a humidifier on Amazon, and I sleep with it in my room, and it helps add moisture to my skin. My skin gets really, really dry on my body, so I sleep with that on."
E!: How do you practice self-care while traveling?
Oura Ring Generation 3
"I brought my Oura Ring with me because I like to track my sleep."
Gratitude Journal
"I brought my notebook with me so I can write in my gratitude journal. I really like starting my day with gratitude, especially on busy days. So instead of thinking I have to do these things, it's like I get to do these things. And in my journal this morning, I wrote, 'well, I'm so grateful to be back here again at Fashion Week.' Especially having to have missed the last few seasons to be back again. I'm so grateful to be here and see my friends and reunite with people. I'm so grateful for the opportunities I have and that's a really big part of self-care for me: gratitude."
Headspace
"I also take the time to meditate. I love the Headspace app. They have so many great meditations there. When I listened to it this morning, it was about goal setting."
Activate Your Brain: How Understanding Your Brain Can Improve Your Work - and Your Life by Scott G. Halford
"Then I read a book. I'm reading a book right now called Activate Your Brain. I like to read a self-development book in the morning before I start my day. Starting and ending my day with self-care is so important."
—Reporting by Amanda Williams