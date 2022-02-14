Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

After more than two years of dating, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have called it quits, a source confirmed to E! News. But the actress and senator remain tight.

By Tamantha Gunn Feb 14, 2022 6:52 PMTags
BreakupsRosario DawsonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Rosario Dawson Teases Murder Mystery Series "Briarpatch"

Any way we can veto this split? 
 
After a little more than two years of dating, actress Rosario Dawson and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have gone their separate ways, a source confirmed to E! News, sharing that the pair are "still friends." (Sen. Booker's office declined to comment.)
  
The 42-year-old Someone Great actress and Booker, 52, first met in 2018 at a political fundraiser, but the sparks didn't immediately fly. Months later, the two reconnected and that's when, the lawmaker revealed to the Washington Post in 2019, the two "talked for hours and hours."
 
Booker told the outlet that he was initially nervous while asking for Dawson's phone number. "I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?'" he told the outlet. "And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

read
Stunning Mates: Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's Power Couple Love Story

Their romance seemingly became official in 2019 after Dawson and Booker were seen at the movies together and photographed attending the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen
 
Later that year, Dawson confirmed the rumors by telling the Washington Post that she was "absolutely in love" with the former attorney and their relationship was "so exciting."

Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kanye "Ye" West, Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

2

See Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

3

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

After Booker was reelected to the U.S. Senate in November 2020, the actress shared a heartfelt message commemorating his huge win on Instagram. 
 
"So proud of and grateful for you my love," she captioned a photo of herself and Booker. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kanye "Ye" West, Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

2

See Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

3

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

4

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

5

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date