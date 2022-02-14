The First Teaser for Bridgerton Season 2 Is Hot (Literally)

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

The Ton is about to be abuzz about a new Bridgerton couple.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Netflix released the first teaser for the highly anticipated new season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama. And, once again, Lady Whistledown (a.k.a Penelope Featherington) is causing a commotion in London's high society.

"Dearest gentle reader," Whistledown, who is voiced by Julie Andrews but played by Nicola Coughlan, says at the start of the sneak peek. "Did you miss me? As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: Honing my skills. No, even better. I've been sharpening my knives—for all of you."

Penelope will have plenty to work with for her Lady Whistledown column, as neighbor Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) appears to have found himself in a love triangle. The footage shows the rakish Viscount courting Bridgerton newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but he also can't seem to keep his eyes off of Edwina's outspoken sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).