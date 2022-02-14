Rams' Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby After Wife Went into Labor at the Super Bowl

Watch : BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities

Now this is a touchdown.



Instead of celebrating his first Super Bowl win with his teammates, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson sprinted out of SoFi Stadium and straight to a nearby hospital to be by his wife Samaria's side as she gave birth to a baby boy.



Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable photo of himself holding the newborn—they've yet to pick out a name—with the caption, "X2!!!!!"



It wasn't exactly how the high school sweethearts (already parents to daughter Bella, 5) thought the day would go. At 40 weeks pregnant, Samaria told The Athletic she was "definitely feeling the pressure and the pain" ahead of the game. "Nerves for Van, nerves for our family—but it's okay." Though determined to be there to watch him play in person, she ultimately went into labor during the game and was rushed out of the arena on a stretcher.