Bethenny Frankel Has a Message for Haters "Telling Me That I've Aged"

Mentioning it all does not include a person's age.

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 13 with an important message on the matter, writing, "My favorite is people telling me that I've aged & that I don't look how I used to...Ummm yeah, wait...am i doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?"

"Even if I filter myself & get plastic surgery I assume I'm still getting older not younger right," the tweet continued. "Or am I bad at math & science?"

Ever the honest reality TV personality, this certainly isn't the first time The Real Housewives of New York City alum has gotten real about aging and beauty standards.

Just last December, Bethenny shared an unfiltered selfie to Instagram with a lengthy note about self-love and plastic surgery.

"When we need a wake up, no makeup selfie…#nofilter," the caption began. "I'll post these for you periodically to remind you that no makeup and natural is as real as we can be."