Julia Fox Slams "Trash" Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

After reports circulated that a “tearful” Julia Fox was spotted at an airport over a possible split from Kanye "Ye" West, Julia Fox took to social media to set the record straight.

Kim KardashianKanye WestKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Big girls—like Julia Fox—don't cry.
 
Amid speculation that she and Kanye "Ye" West split following a few whirlwind weeks of dating, the Uncut Gems star took to Instagram to slam a Daily Mail headline that described her as being emotional while at an airport.
 
In a since-deleted Feb. 14 Instagram Story, Julia shared a screenshot of the article, which included photos of her and Ye, writing, "Y'all are straight trash, I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!"
 
"If anything, I've been laughing more than before and if I look like s--t, it's cuz I got out at Terminal 1 and ran on foot to Terminal 7," the actress, who has a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship, added. "Cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter, which is my son and my dad."

To follow that up, in a separate since-deleted Story, she took once again took aim at the article, which mentioned how she deleted all Instagram photos of the rapper and "liked" a post shared by Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox's 32nd Birthday Party With Kanye "Ye" West

"And just for the record," she wrote, sharing a previous comment she left on an IG discussing the matter, "I never stopped liking Kim's posts [heart emojis]."

Dezi / BACKGRID

Julia's spitfire social media posts come just a few days after a source close to the actress exclusively told E! News that although she and Ye still "remained close" that their relationship "has evolved."

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," the source said of the east coast-based model. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."

