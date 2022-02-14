Here’s How Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Supported the Rapper During His 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem had one very special supporter on the sidelines for his 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg: his daughter, Hailie Jade.

There's no doubt that Hailie Jade is Eminem's biggest stan.
 
For the rapper's compilation 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Eminem's 26-year-old daughter was front and center at the big game in Inglewood, Calif. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Hailie shared her view of the SoFi Stadium, captioning an Instagram pic of herself, "Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford."
 
In case you missed it, the "Lose Yourself" rapper performed alongside mentor Dr. Dre, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest 50 Cent. And as captivating as the California-themed musical set was, Eminem also had social media talking when he—in a nod of solidarity with football star Colin Kaepernicktook a knee during their performance.
 
As Eminem's fans may remember, this of course, isn't the first time Hailie showed that she would always be her dad's number one fan. After all, for her Spotify Wrapped reveal last December, the Instagram influencer showed she was at the top of her dad's most dedicated listeners—quite literally.

Another moment of a true father-daughter flex.

But Hailie wasn't the only celeb celebrating at this year's big game. Keep scrolling for a look at all of the star sightings:

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

