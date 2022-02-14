Alyssa Scott Recalls Last Words to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen

Alyssa Scott is sending a message to her and Nick Cannon's son Zen, two months after his heartbreaking death.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the model shared images of her baby boy, who passed away at just 5 months old after battling brain cancer. "I can imagine us the night before Valentine's Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates," Alyssa began her Feb. 13 Instagram post. "All signed with your handwriting.. I know it would say: love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand."
"I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying 'I love you mom' Words I will never hear, But still feel to this day," she continued. "I know you love me, Zen. You are everywhere. I see you in everything beautiful. When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing. You are there."
Alyssa wrote that if she had one wish, it would be to hold her baby boy again. "I know everything around me would stand still," she added. "It would be just you and me. My last words to you were 'I'm here, I love you.' That will ring true until the end of time."
She concluded her message by telling Zen she's missing him "extra" on this holiday. As she wrote to her son, "You are all of my dreams realized."
Zen's death was announced by his dad Nick during the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. At the time, Nick explained that, after taking Zen for what they thought was a routine checkup, "We found out that he had another condition."
"And I think it was called, if I'm not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause," he added, referring to the condition hydrocephalus. "His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head. Immediately, we had to have surgery. Brain surgery."
While the family hoped "for the best," Zen's health took a turn around Thanksgiving. "The process sped up," Nick shared. "If anybody knows how cancer is, it was cancer in the brain. And the tumor began to grow a lot faster." On Dec. 5, Alyssa and Nick took Zen to the beach, where he held his son for the last time.
As Nick told his audience in December, "You never know what someone is going through. Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."
Nick is also dad to his and Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. He also shares Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 14 months, with Brittany Bell, and 8-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.
In January, Nick, 41, confirmed he's expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi.