Beyoncé and Jay-Z Treat Blue Ivy to Unforgettable Super Bowl 2022 Experience

From on-field access to superb seats for the Pepsi Halftime Show, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made sure their oldest daughter had the best game day experience.

Having Beyoncé and Jay-Z as your mom and dad sure can have its perks.

On Feb. 13, Hollywood's power couple stepped out to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. But instead of making game day an intimate date night, the pair brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along for the fun.

In true girl dad fashion, Jay-Z was spotted taking photos of his oldest child from the field before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals participated in the biggest football game of the year. 

Blue Ivy sported converse sneakers, an official Super Bowl hat and an oversized graphic tee by online ceramics for her day out.  As for Jay-Z, he wore a Dream Big t-shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap suggesting he was likely rooting for the home team. 

Later on in the game, social media users spotted Blue Ivy enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show near mom and dad. Jay-Z's Roc Nation previously partnered with the NFL to amplify the league's social justice efforts. They also help with the halftime show, which featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige and more artists this year. 

Many fans won't soon forget when Beyoncé gifted fans with an unforgettable concert during the 2016 Super Bowl. As for Jay-Z, he has previously declined offers to perform. 

In case you missed out on game day, there are many more stars who proved their love for football. Keep scrolling for more star sightings. 

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Charlize Theron
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Chloe Bridges & Adam Devine
Jimmy Tatro & Zoey Deutch
Ty Dolla Sign & The Weeknd
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines & Ellen DeGeneres
Dayne "The Rock" Johnson
Olivia Rodrigo
Shawn Mendes
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Lindsey Vonn & Usain Bolt
Chris Tucker
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Ciara & Vanessa Bryant
Kanye "Ye" West, Tyga & YG
Brie Bella
Keke Palmer
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Drake
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Sebastian Maniscalco & Lana Gomez
Kevin Hart
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso
Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton
Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris, Adam Devine
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
