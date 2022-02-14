Charlize Theron Sets the Record Straight on Her Super Bowl 2022 "Mystery Man"

Hold the dating rumors! Charlize Theron pokes fun at the inevitable chatter she will cause after being photographed with a male friend at Super Bowl 2022.

Can't a woman enjoy game day in peace?

In case you haven't noticed, a whole lot of people in Hollywood traveled to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13 to experience Super Bowl 2022 live and in person.

While watching the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, some fans spotted Charlize Theron at the stadium with a guy. But before the romance rumors start, the actress decided to tackle them head-on.

"Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man,'" she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash." 

In other words pop culture fans, get back to your pizza and wings as Charlize roots for the home team. The actress sported a Los Angeles Rams hat and a blue button-down shirt for game day. She completed her look with fire red sunglasses.

In true Los Angeles fashion, this year's Super Bowl had a house filled with celebrities.

photos
Super Bowl 2022 Ads

From Olympian Shaun White to power couples Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, see all the Super Bowl game day sightings below

Instagram
Charlize Theron
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Instagram
Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton
Instagram
Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris, Adam Devine
Instagram
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
Instagram
Heidi Klum
Shaun White
Instagram
Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson-Herjavec
Instagram
Martha Stewart & Tracy Morgan
Instagram
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell
Instagram
Kenny Chesney
Instagram
LL Cool J
Instagram
Dustin Lynch
Instagram
Ellen DeGeneres
Instagram
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee
Instagram
Rebel Wilson
Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan
Instagram
YG & Cassie
Instagram
Rob & Chad Lowe

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

