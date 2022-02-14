Shaun White Celebrates Final Olympics Run With Well-Deserved 2022 Super Bowl Trip

In the wake of competing at the Olympics for the final time of his 16-year career, Shaun White is celebrating at the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. See the selfie of the Olympian at the big game.

By Kisha Forde Feb 14, 2022 12:24 AMTags
SportsSuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shaun White doesn't need his snowboard for a good game face.
 
Fresh from his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old athlete—who currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder—showed an up-close-and-personal look at his view of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.
 
In an Instagram Story post, the history-making snowboarder shared a photo of himself on the field while he threw up a peace sign, captioning his post, "Super Bowl Time."
 
At the top of this year, Shaun announced that his time in Beijing would be his last. "I had my sights set on competing in Italy [in 2026]," he said in January, per ESPN. "I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don't think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go."

photos
2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

But Shaun isn't the only celeb at the big game taking in the festivities.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl Double Date

2

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

3

Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West

For a look at all the stars in attendance, keep scrolling…

Instagram
Charlize Theron
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Drake
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Instagram
Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton
Instagram
Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris, Adam Devine
Instagram
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
Instagram
Heidi Klum
Shaun White
Instagram
Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson-Herjavec
Instagram
Martha Stewart & Tracy Morgan
Instagram
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell
Instagram
Kenny Chesney
Instagram
LL Cool J
Instagram
Dustin Lynch
Instagram
Ellen DeGeneres
Instagram
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee
Instagram
Rebel Wilson
Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan
Instagram
YG & Cassie
Instagram
Rob & Chad Lowe
Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl Double Date

2

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

3

Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West

4

Why Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's Love Story Is a Touchdown

5

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date