Ryan Phillippe and Son Deacon Have a Father-Son Night at Super Bowl Party

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Like father, like son!

Ryan Phillippe brought his and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old son Deacon Phillippe, the youngest of their two kids, to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl LVI party Saturday, Feb. 12.

It marked the first time the Cruel Intentions alum has brought the teen to a celebrity event. He and his sister Ava Phillippe, now 22, have accompanied their mom to red carpet engagements on a few occasions in past years.

Ryan, 47, who has attended Super Bowl bashes on his own in past years, shared several images from inside Saturday's party, including videos of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat performing, writing, "meg tho" and "@dojacat holler at me."

Ryan also shared an image of himself with Capitol Records A&R exec Carter Gregory, Guess heir and exec Nicolai Marciano and influencer Victoria Villarroel inside a photo booth.

Other celebs in attendance included Erin Andrews, Kevin Hart, sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio and couple Russell Wilson and Ciara.