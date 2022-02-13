Speedskater Erin Jackson Makes History at 2022 Winter Olympics After Best Friend Gives Up Her Spot

Florida native Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating. "Olympic champion," she wrote. "It's going to take me a while to process those words."

Super Bowl Sunday isn't the only sporting event with a champion.

On Feb. 13, Team USA's Erin Jackson earned her very first Olympic medal after winning gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating race thanks to a speedy time of 37.04 seconds.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the 29-year-old Florida native also made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating.

"Olympic Champion," Erin wrote on Instagram after her race. "It's going to take me a while to process those words." 

She immediately received support from fans and athletes including the US Speed Skating team who wrote, "You deserve every second of this!!!! Soak it in."

As if the win wasn't sweet enough, many Olympic followers may remember the touching story of how Erin made it to Beijing. Despite being ranked No. 1 in the world, Erin stumbled during the Olympic trials, jeopardizing her chase for gold.

