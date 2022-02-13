Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Step Out in NYC for Pre-Valentine's Day Date

On the day Kanye "Ye" West began dissing Pete Davidson continuously on Instagram, the SNL star was busy celebrating an early Valentine's Day with his girlfriend and the rap artist's ex, Kim Kardashian.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the couple dined at Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, where the comedian and Staten Island native recently said he planned to move. Pete and Kim were dropped off in a large SUV. Pete, 28, held the door open for Kim, 41. Holding hands, the two made their way into one of the eatery's private dining tents set up outside as part of their COVID-19 precautions. After they finished, Pete exited first and held open the flap door for his girlfriend and holding hands again, they then returned to their vehicle.
The date took place amid freezing temperatures and Kim's outfit included a heavy fur coat and thigh-high boots. Both she and Pete also sported sunglasses outside as paparazzi snapped photos of the couple, who Ye dubs "Skete."
"THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE," Ye, back in Los Angeles, wrote during his weekend Instagram spree.
On Sunday, after his posts went viral and hours before the start of Super Bowl LVI, the 44-year-old rap artist added, "I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN," appearing to refer to Pete and Machine Gun Kelly's Calvin Klein-branded Instagram Live session in December.
Ye added, "I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W"
See Pete and Kim on their pre-Valentine's Day date in Brooklyn: