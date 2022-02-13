Jennifer Aniston Glitters in Fringed Gold Pants After Celebrating 53rd Birthday

Watch : Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston! "Friends" THROWBACK

Celebrating in style.

Jennifer Aniston took to the 'gram in honor of her 53rd birthday. Posting a video on Saturday, Feb. 12, the day after her actual birthday, the actress showed off a pair of flashy gold fringe pants while and thanked her family, friends, and fans for the birthday love,

"I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…!" Aniston wrote in the caption. "Blessed girl over here."

The Friends alum added, "I love you," alongside a red heart emoji and a finger emoji pointing to the heart.

The festive post comes hot on the heels of Justin Theroux 's own birthday shoutout to his ex-wife. The actor showcased Jennifer's wild side in a since-deleted video, which he posted to his Instagram story on Friday, Feb. 11.

In the three-part slow motion clip, the Morning Show star is seen lighting a cigarette before swinging her hair back and forth, all while wearing a long-sleeve shirt that says, "I'M A COOL BLONDE."