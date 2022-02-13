Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Greet Fans at Her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show PDA at Fenty Event

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have mastered the element of surprise.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, the fashionable couple, who are expecting their first child together, made a surprise appearance at Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty lingerie store in Los Angeles, and immediately sent excited shoppers into a tizzy with their incredible style.

The "Umbrella" singer, 33, rocked an effortlessly edgy look as she donned a red hooded leather trench coat that was tied snuggly over her growing baby bump. Rihanna completed her look with a pair of strappy red sandals, gold earrings and a dramatic red winged eyeliner—just in time for Valentine's Day.

A$AP Rocky, 33, looked very dapper in a gray pinstripe suit, but also notably sported a pair of red sneakers to adorably match with his partner too.

The launch, the second of five Savage X Fenty retail stores opening in the U.S. this month, marks the second official event for Rihanna since she and her partner confirmed late last month that they are expecting a child together.