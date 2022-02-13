Kanye "Ye" West Throws Shade at Pete Davidson and Feuds With Kid Cudi

Watch : Hear Pete Davidson Call Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

Kanye "Ye" West could not be less of a fan of Pete and "Skete."

In recent weeks, the rap artist has occasionally appeared to diss Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex Kim Kardashian, in his music. This weekend, Ye took it a step further. Make that several steps further.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, he shared a paparazzi photo of Pete and Kim walking together and holding hands, which is cropped to not show their faces. The pic was taken in January in Los Angeles.

"LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD," Ye wrote. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."

Pete, who once got a tattoo of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who he called his "hero," has not commented on Ye's post.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, Ye shared a photo of himself appearing with Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi at the latter star's birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu in 2019—while marking a big red X on the SNL star's face. Kim had three years ago shared the original pic on Twitter and Pete had spoken about meeting the then-couple on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.