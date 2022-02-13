15 Affordable Things on Amazon That Will Keep Your Car Clean & Organized

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Wondering how to keep your car organized? Same. We're not proud to admit this, but the inside of our car isn't exactly as clean or organized as we'd like. In fact, it's kind of a mess. We're talking straw wrappers all over the place, several pairs of shoes in the trunk and a bunch of other random things that should've been thrown away like a month ago. Again, not proud. Because of this, we searched all over Amazon to find products that can help anyone in this situation keep their car interior nice and neat. Best part is, they're all under $50.
One product everyone needs is a portable vacuum cleaner that you can keep in your car and use while you're on-the-go. This top-rated vacuum from Thisworx has over 115,600 five-star reviews and is on sale right now for just $17. It's typically $42, so you're getting that for 60% off. Amazon also has a ton of organizers that you can use to save space and keep things in one place.
From cleaning putty to purse holders, we've rounded up some affordable things on Amazon that can help keep your car clean and organized. Check those out below.
Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
This best-selling portable vacuum has over 115,600 five-star reviews. According to one shopper who's an owner of three dogs, this little thing was able to pick up everything with no problem at all. Best part is, there's a 60% off coupon available right now so you can snag this for just $17! Don't pass this amazing deal up.
Hotor Car Trash Bag with Storage Pockets
This $13 hanging trash bag has over 7,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "Right out of the box you can tell this trash ‘can' is super good quality. I mean I was taken aback by how sturdy it feels. The material is very thick and the inside is lined with water resistant material to prevent leaks." This can even be used as a hanging cooler if you choose. At that price, it's a really great value. There are multiple colors to choose from including this super cute pink.
Cleaning Putty for Car
Dust everywhere? This top-rated cleaning putty will get rid of dust even in hard to reach places like the air vents or around the gear shift. It has over 16,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it really gets the job done. According to one reviewer, it worked so well, it made their car look brand new.
Universal Car Headrest Hooks
These headrest hooks will keep the contents of your bag from spilling out everywhere. It's also great for kids to hang their backpacks, so there's enough space for everyone to fit comfortably in the car. You can choose between three colors.
Kmmotors Foldable Car Garbage Can
This $20 foldable trash can has over 15,700 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers rate this highly for how much it can hold. As one reviewer wrote, "I wanted to test its limits and found that it can hold unlimited amounts of straw wrappers and receipts, along with two grande cups from Starbucks, one large McDonald's cup, one 10-ounce juice bottle, and a Wendy's bag with empty cartons inside. I put an empty plastic shopping bag in it as a trash bag and it worked well."
Purse Holder for Cars
With this purse holder you can save space and avoid putting your designer purse on the floor at the same time.
ChuLian Bling Bling Visor Tissue or Disposable Mask Holder
This holder will make a stack of disposable masks or a box of tissues easily accessible. There are five colors to choose from, and according to Amazon reviewers it looks really classy in person — not cheap at all. It also comes with a small holder for glasses.
Absorbent Car Coasters for Drinks
These car coasters will help to keep your cup holders clean while giving your car a little bit of personality. Wococon has a variety of prints and patterns available.
DMLuna Car Registration and Insurance Holder
Keep all your important documents in one place with this document organizer for your car. It's perfectly sized to fit your car registration, insurance card and more. There are 10 colors and patterns to choose from.
Drive Auto Car Organizer for Trunk
This best-selling trunk organizer with over 38,000 five-star reviews is a must-have for any car. It's roomy and features adjustable compartments to fit your needs. It's sturdy, waterproof and collapsible. Right now, there's an extra 15% off coupon available, so you can snag this for $23.
Kmmotors Ultra Slim Mini Organizer for Phone
This slim organizer will fit perfectly in the gap between your seat and the console. You can use this to keep small items in one place like your phone, charger cables and a small snack.
High Road DriverStash Front Seat Car Organizer with Insulated Cup Holder
This hanging car seat organizer was made for the front seat. As the driver, you can easily access everything you need since it'll all be in one place. It has over 1,200 five-star reviews and shoppers say it's fantastic at keeping them organized.
High Road CarHop Car Seat Organizer for Kids and Adults
This back seat organizer will hold everything needed to keep the kids entertained. It features an insulated cooler for drinks or snacks, side panels that flip up and can be used as travel trays, and several storage pockets to keep everything nice and organized. Plus, it comes with a removable carry strap for easy transportation.
Sembem Car Sun Visor Organizer
This sleek visor organizer can hold your glasses, a pen, five cards, important documents like your car registration, and more. According to reviewers, it's cute, functional and fits just right. It's also super easy to install, and it comes in six colors including pink, red and grey.
Drop Stop - The Original Car Seat Gap Filler
Ever accidentally dropped something in between your seat and the console? As annoying as it is, it happens. But thanks to this genius car seat gap filler, which was seen on Shark Tank, you don't have to worry about accidentally dropping your phone, food or jewelry. It's a highly-rated product with over 33,700 five-star reviews and shoppers say it definitely lives up to the hype.
