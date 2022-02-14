Inside Revolve's Star-Studded Super Bowl Event

We interviewed Raissa Gerona because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from the brand Raissa works for. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We might not be the biggest sports fans, but we can appreciate the Super Bowl here in Los Angeles because it means star-studded events and red carpet fashion inspiration all weekend long. Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h.wood Group & Revolve was filled with celebrities and fashion it-girls and boys who provided all the style inspiration we need for spring trends. This event featured performances by Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Drake.
We had the chance to catch up with Revolve's Chief Brand Officer and fashion guru Raissa Gerona to do a deep-dive into the event's looks, spring trends, and her favorite Revolve products.
"Everyone just looks so amazing," said Raissa. "I think everyone is just so ready to be out and about again. It's really nice to see all the women dressed up and looking so beautiful. It's just been so long and it's amazing. Seeing everybody basically wearing Revolve here is a literal dream come true."
When asked what the brand embodies, Raissa said Revolve girls just want to have fun.
"I feel like the Revolve girl likes to enjoy life and be with the people she really likes to be around," Raissa said. "Obviously traveling and going out and just really living her best life. That's really how I view our Revolve customer, and when I see her out in this setting, it just proves everything that we want the brand to be. So, yeah, every time I look around and see new outfits I'm like everyone is just living their best lives. They're looking really good."
A celebrity that embodies this "Revolve girl" energy? Raissa says she's a massive Hailey Bieber fan: "Who isn't? Seeing her style transform, especially as a married woman, she's getting a little bit older, but I think she always is still really sexy. She always looks really confident and like she's having a good time."
Scroll below for styles from this event's red carpet and more from Raissa, including her favorite beauty products and trending styles from Revolve that are under budget!
Hoping to be one less lonely girl while obsessing over this outfit.
When asked to name a go-to Revolve brand for a girl on a budget, Revolve's Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona said: "I love Superdown. It has a massive amount of skews and I really feel like it hits the more kind of sexy downtown girl."
One of our biggest style inspirations, Tinx, rocked head to toe Superdown at the Revolve Super Bowl event, proving you can look super chic and cool without breaking the bank.
As far as spring trends go, Raissa says "everyone is wearing a cutout. It's so crazy. I feel like everyone is wearing Mugler. Everything is see-through."
It-girls Nicole Williams, Hannah Godwin, Remi Bader, and Madison Pettis rocked the cutout and sheer trends at Revolve's Super Bowl event.
Agnor Midi Dress
Hannah Godwin looked absolutely gorgeous and on-trend in her sheer LBD.
LPA Alyssa Dress
We're obsessed with the knit halter dress that Remi Bader wore to this event.
H:ours Priscilla Bodysuit
This bodysuit worn by Madison Pettis is a must-have basic, but the cutout details will elevate any outfit.
Hailey Bieber wore a vintage Dolce&Gabbana dress from their SS 2001 collection to support Justin while he performed.
Lovers and Friends Gigi Midi Dress
Here's a similar style from Revolve for those of us who can't get our hands on vintage Dolce&Gabbana.
Though we couldn't find Kendall Jenner's exact pieces, we found some similar styles on Revolve to achieve the look.
Dylan Barbour attended the event with his fiancé, Hannah Godwin, and wore an Off-White t-shirt from Revolve Man.
We Wore What's Danielle Bernstein's top and skirt went so well together you'd think the look was a dress!
In addition to fashion trends, we also spoke to Chief Brand Officer of Revolve Raissa Gerona about her favorite beauty products.
Kai Body Lotion
"What's so fun about our beauty section, very much like our apparel, is there's so many low-key brands that you don't even really know and you can just discover them on Revolve," said Raissa. "Kai from Malibu makes a really good lotion, and I had never ever heard of them before and for some reason we carry it. I just love trying new things, a lot of skincare. Obviously there's the tried and true Dr. Barbara Sterm, Nurse Jamie, but I think the smaller brands are the most intriguing to me because I don't know much about them."
If you're still in the mood to shop, Jennifer Aniston Is Sharing All Her Self-Care Secrets—And You're Going to Want to Take Notes.