Porsha Williams Hopes Season 14 of RHOA Celebrates "Sisterhood" Rather Than Drama

"I'm that friend that I don't have to be around you, and I can still celebrate you and love you from afar," she remarked. "Honey, I am in my new house, busy with my whole little family, I don't have time to be with people. But I do celebrate those ladies and I hope they do well."

When asked if she'd ever potentially make a grand return to the show herself, Porsha was uncertain, saying, "I don't know." However, she did seem flattered by fans' support.

"You know, NeNe [Leakes] is our epic legendary star who started the franchise and I definitely appreciate being with her for 10 years and people even still speaking my name and looking for me, I love that," Porsha replied. "That means that I had an impact while I was on the show and I loved that. So I hope they have a good season."

Even without a filming schedule, Porsha is gearing up for a very busy year...right after embarking on a romantic getaway with her fiancé Simon Guobadia first. "I am sweeping my honey away to a secret location," she gushed. "I'm super excited, this is our first Valentine's Day together."

Then, it's back to work as she plans to go on the road to promote her new book, The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose. "So we toured at the end of 2020, which was amazing," she explained. "We were able to do it in-person, but with the spike we had to push back the second tour because it was just in high demand to go to other cities."

"I really feel like I'm walking in my purpose," she said, following the release of the book. "The whole purpose of the book is Porsha finding her power and her purpose and I am in that lane now being able to talk to people about so many deep subjects that I touch on in the book."

Tentatively setting a date for the book tour for "spring," the Bravolebrity continued, "I really do enjoy provoking these conversations, so I'm excited to go on tour again."

