Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Star in "On My Way" Remix Video That He Directed

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Show PDA at "Marry Me" Premiere

Ben Affleck is getting ahead of Valentine's Day.

For the romantic holiday, the 49-year-old actor gifted his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a remix video he directed for her new song "On My Way" from her film Marry Me. He even used footage from their own lives to add new meaning to the lyrics.

The video was released on Feb. 12 and included in Jennifer‘s first OntheJLo. The 52-year-old performer also shared a heartfelt personal message to her fans.

"Content is queen,' the message began. "In the spirit of that, I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever."

She added at the end, "This seriously melted my heart."