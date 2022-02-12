Travis Barker Reveals His Favorite “Non-Sexual Experience” and It’s Very on Brand

Travis Barker's love for Kourtney Kardashian isn't the only thing that gets his blood pumping!
The Blink-182 drummer replied to a recent question Twitter account @UberFacts posed to the public, which read, "What's the best non-sexual experience anyone can have?"
He responded, "Playing drums."
When he's not drumming, the 46-year-old musician is busy planning his nuptials to Kourtney, 42. A source previously E! News that both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the rockstar "want the wedding to happen this year."
"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all," an insider told E! News earlier last month. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."
A wedding isn't the only event the couple is planning. They are also working on expanding their family in the near future. Back in October, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that the couple is "hoping to be expecting by next year.
Kourtney shares kids Mason, 12 Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 with ex Scott Disick while Travis is dad daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. Their mom is the musician's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also helped raise her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
Since going public with their romance last February, the couple has been known for going over-the-top with their PDA. From their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs to their romantic trip to Italy in August, the pair always seems to be locked at the lips.
Even Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner has acknowledged that her oldest daughter and the rocker can be a bit over-the-top when it comes to showcasing their love.
"They really are made for each other," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. They let us know constantly."
The momager even admitted the PDA can get uncomfortable for those around the starry-eyed couple.
"You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Kris explained. "We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."