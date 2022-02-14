Paige DeSorbo’s 2022 Style Picks Are Inspired by Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Craig Conover & Euphoria

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Paige DeSorbo is just like the rest of us shopping enthusiasts. During a recent Amazon Live stream, the Summer House star recently shared, "One of my most recent searches on Google is 'fashion 2022 trends.' I've gone through so many different articles and cross-reference some of the trends that are going to be happening. I got real intense with it." Same here, girl.
The always fashionable Bravolebrity applied her thorough research to share affordable Amazon fashions that are on-trend, with inspiration from Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Euphoria, and Charleston visits with her boyfriend, Southern Charm star Craig Conover.
New Agenda Brown University Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt-Charcoal
"One of my style inspirations who I think dresses herself so well is Hailey Bieber. She has a great eye. She's great at looking at a trend, not going overboard with it to have a timeless classic look. She was kind of the inspiration for me getting this sweatshirt. Another person who I think has a similar style is Princess Diana. She had a classic style that was kind of preppy, like a university sweatshirt."
"I would wear this sweatshirt with a trouser, a brown blazer, and sneakers. In warmer weather, I would wear a biker short with a blazer and high socks with sneakers. Hailey was my inspiration, but I think Princess Diana was Hailey's inspiration."
Yuemengxuan Women's Girl Plaid Button Down Long Sleeve Shacket
"I was very very against this in the beginning, but then I kept seeing it on the runway. These aren't going anywhere, shackets and flannels. I like when the flannel is a bigger pattern like this. When it's tiny, I don't love that. This is a great way to have trend without spending too much. You'll stay on trend. This comes in other colors. I really love that."
"You can pair this with a lot of things. It's great for layering. I feel like layering certain pieces makes your outfit look more put-together. I would wear this with a neutral scarf and an ivory sweater under."
Cape Robbin Pointed Toe Sock Ankle Booties
"I have these brown sock boots. I love a sock boot. This is the number one thing I wear with leather pants. It's the only thing I wear with leather pants." These boots are also available in black and off-white.
Floerns Women's Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt
"The number one trend I'm looking forward to seeing, which I've been wearing forever, is mini skirts. I like this pattern. I think it's easy to pair things with this. I would say to wear a mini skirt with tights, knee-high boots, and a turtleneck. It's so easy to mix and match with mini skirts. You can do any length of a mini skirt that you're comfortable with."
This mini comes in 17 colors and it has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MakeMeChic Women's Plaid Skirt High Waisted Bodycon Pencil Mini Skirt
"The mini skirt is a trend that I'm really excited for. It's so cute and girly. There are so many ways you can wear them with different layers on the top. I wear a lot of mini skirts with knee-high boots in Charleston.
This comes in 23 colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MakeMeChic Women's Oversized Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Blouse Top
"I just liked it. It's a shiny, button-up shirt. You can even wear this in the summer as a bathing suit cover-up." This top comes in 10 colors.
Blooming Jelly Womens Oversized Button Down Shirts
"Button-ups tucked into trousers is really cute. I also think button-ups look good with leather pants."
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt
"I have a thousand button-ups. A great way to get that preppy look is to get a good button-up that you love and put that under sweaters with a mini skirt, knee-high boots, and tights."
This shirt comes in 31 colors and it has 4,200+ 5-star reviews.
Sidefeel Ruched Cardigan Work Office Suit Jacket
"Blazers have been my absolute best friend in Charleston because if it's a little bit on the colder side, I'm in a blazer and I can add a lighter trench or a full coat to it. I do a lot of layering when I'm in Charleston too, because I feel like it's more of a preppy vibe."
"This blazer comes in so many different colors. I might order some different shades. Blazers like this in brown, neutral tones, you're going to wear them so much more than you think you are. I recommend going up a size. I think bigger is better with blazers. I like this with a simple, all black or all ivory look and make it look like a full outfit. This is totally on-trend with our preppy style. My style has changed and evolved." E! Shopping Editors love this blazer too. It comes in 23 colors.
Avanova Women's Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Crop Top Scoop Neck Asymmetrical Hem Tee Shirt
"Another trend for 2022 is the corset top. This one went viral. I would think very Bridgerton. This top is a faux-corset with a great neckline and it's a little puffy at the sleeves. These kind of necklines are very Bridgerton. This is a really easy way to do that trend without looking outrageous. Wear this with a pair of leather pants, booties, and an oversized wool coat."
This top comes in 11 colors.
Floerns Women's Mock Neck Long Sleeve See Though Sheer Mesh Top
"Sheer tops are very in. I know this looks outrageous, but just hear me out. This is very in style. I would wear this in other colors too. I would wear this over a bralette and under an oversized blazer. This top is very Euphoria."
Springcmy Mesh Sheer Glitter Sequin Top
"You can wear a little bralette under this. Netted tops with little studs would look cute under an oversized blazer." This top comes in 18 colors.
Inibud Bralette for Women- Set of 3
"You can just wear a bralette under sheer top. You can also wear a bralette with a power suit."
You can get a set of three in various color combinations. The set has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Ultimate Men's Tagless ComfortSoft Crewneck T-Shirt- 5 Shirts
"I have to tell you about this because it's very important and it's one of my secrets. For the perfect white t-shirt, which I've been wearing a lot in Charleston, you have to get these. These will solve all your problems. These fit with a boyfriend feel, but the sleeves aren't too long. These Hanes men's white t-shirts, you need them. I have them in two different sizes for different looks. These are not see-through. This is the perfect thickness. I wear white t-shirts all the time."
This pack of five shirts has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Efan Womens Fleece Sweatpants
"Another thing that I'm loving for 2022 is monochromatic sweats, especially in an oatmeal color. These are really good sweats. They are the perfect thickness. I hate when you get sweatpants and they're so thin, so I've been scouring for good thickness. I love this."
These joggers also come in pink, navy, white, orange, grey, brown, and black
Esobo Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants
"I've been seeing a lot of girls in yoga pants. They're back and I don't hate it. This is a stretchy pant with a little bit of a flare and slit. This is a great travel outfit and I've seen girls out wearing these with heels. I'm manifesting that we're all gonna travel in 2022. One of the trends for 2022 is flared pants."
These pants also come in dark grey, light grey, khaki, and black.
Newbgclo Women's Sexy Sweater Dress
"This is a winter dress that's sexy, but in a different way. This is a dupe. The original price was ridiculous. Wear this with a knee-high boot. It's fully no back. It's so hot and so cool. From the top, you're sitting at dinner, you're a lady. From the back, you're ready for the club. It comes in a lot of different colors. I absolutely love it. I think this is a trend. I'm not going to spend $300 on a dress like this."
Koosufa Womens Half Zip Sweater Pullover
"Another trend that I love under an oversized blazer are these quarter-zips. It feels very Parisian to me, honestly. This is another preppy way to kind of change your style and elevate it a little. I love that the quarter zip is coming back. I also love it with a leather pant."
This sweater comes in seven colors.
Theshy Womens Platform Chunky High Block Heels
"This is my favorite thing of 2022. It's another big trend. I kept seeing on Instagram all of these girls buying these Versace shoes, and I was like 'I might splurge.' Versace came out with a platform shoe. Platform shoes are gonna be really really big. Everyone's gonna be wearing them. I found literally the perfect dupe. It has a crystal strap that goes around your ankle. This looks so expensive. Wear this with tights and a mini skirt."
"You have to be comfortable in a really high heel. My boyfriend is 6'3, so I'm totally fine to wear these." These platforms come in nine other colors.
YCShun Women's Tulle Long Gloves
"I love gloves. Gloves are gonna have a really big moment in 2022 also. These are sheer. You can wear them with anything. I'm telling you, just try it. This a great way to be trendy and not being too over the top. I even like the idea of putting your rings on over this."
These gloves come in 18 colors.
Susielady Women’s Blazer Suits- Two Pieces
"The other trend I'm loving for 2022 is a trouser with a matching blazer, sort of like a power suit. Very masculine and boxy, not fitted."
This suit comes in 21 colors.
