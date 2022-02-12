Why The Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For Alleged Con Man After Netflix Film

Watch : Tinder Swindler, Swaggy to Sobbing & Pokemon GO to Jail

Sorry for the Swindler?

At least that's how Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy said she feels towards Shimon Hayut, also known as Simon Leviev, in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, Feb. 11.

Cecilie and Pernilla Sjoholm sat with Drew to discuss the aftermath of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, in which they both accused Shimon of taking thousands of dollars from them after first meeting on a dating app. (He has not been charged with any crimes connected to his relationship with Cecilie or Pernilla.)

Drew Barrymore asked Cecilie, who called Shimon a "mastermind at what he does," what she would say to him right now. She replied, "I think that he needs help. I really feel that he needs help and I feel sorry for him. That's what I would like to say too. I feel really, really sorry for him. A very empty life he has."

Shimon had responded to the Netflix documentary with a voice memo that played in the film. "I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for discrimination and lies and, you know, everything is based basically on a lie," he said. "And that's it, this is how it's gonna be."